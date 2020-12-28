Congress’ ‘A’, ‘I’ groups to share Thrikkakara chief’s tenure

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ending the uncertainty in Thrikkakara municipality over the chairperson post, the DCC has decided to divide the five-year tenure between a candidate each of the Congress’ ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions.

As per the arrangement, ‘I’ group’s Ajitha Thankappan will head the municipality for the first two-and-a-half years, after which senior Congress leader Radhamani Pillai will take over the post for the remaining term.

Though UDF had initially planned to have just one person for the entire five-year tenure, it finally bowed to the pressure from the two factions. With this, power sharing, which has been in practice in the municipality since 2010, will continue in the new council too.

“Unlike the previous term, we had planned to have just one person as chairperson. However, both the factions unanimously decided to accept two leaders. To prevent a factional feud, we took this decision. Discussion on standing committee chairperson seats will be held in the coming days,” said Congress Thrikkakara block president Noushad Pallachi.

Meanwhile, IUML, which has got the vice-chairman seat, has decided to share it among three people. IUML’s Ibrahim Kutty will be the municipality’s vice-chairman for the first two-and-a-half years, while the rest of the tenure will be shared by P M Younis and T G Dhinoop.

The UDF, which had been struggling to get absolute majority in the 43-member council now enjoys the support of 22 members, thanks to backing by rebels.