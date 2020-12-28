STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Congress’ ‘A’, ‘I’ groups to share Thrikkakara chief’s tenure

The UDF, which had been struggling to get absolute majority in the 43-member council now enjoys the support of 22 members, thanks to backing by rebels. 

Published: 28th December 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Thrikkakara municipality office.

Thrikkakara municipality office.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ending the uncertainty in Thrikkakara municipality over the chairperson post, the DCC has decided to divide the five-year tenure between a candidate each of the Congress’ ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions.

As per the arrangement, ‘I’ group’s Ajitha Thankappan will head the municipality for the first two-and-a-half years, after which senior Congress leader Radhamani Pillai will take over the post for the remaining term.

Though UDF had initially planned to have just one person for the entire five-year tenure, it finally bowed to the pressure from the two factions. With this, power sharing, which has been in practice in the municipality since 2010, will continue in the new council too. 

“Unlike the previous term, we had planned to have just one person as chairperson. However, both the factions unanimously decided to accept two leaders. To prevent a factional feud, we took this decision. Discussion on standing committee chairperson seats will be held in the coming days,” said Congress Thrikkakara block president Noushad Pallachi.

Meanwhile, IUML, which has got the vice-chairman seat, has decided to share it among three people. IUML’s Ibrahim Kutty will be the municipality’s vice-chairman for the first two-and-a-half years, while the rest of the tenure will be shared by P M Younis and T G Dhinoop.

The UDF, which had been struggling to get absolute majority in the 43-member council now enjoys the support of 22 members, thanks to backing by rebels. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrikkakara Ajitha Thankappan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp