Kochi corporation heads to be sworn in on December 28

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the LDF is set to take over the reins of Kochi Corporation with the support of two rebel candidates, the elections to the post of mayor and deputy mayor on Monday are expected to be a key affair. BJP which has five members in the 74-member council and the UDF will field their own candidates.

As the LDF had earlier made it clear that CPM’s M Anilkumar would be the mayoral candidate, the front is now focusing on the deputy mayor post. The LDF district committee finally decided to give the post to the CPI following pressure from the ally. Ansiya K A — who won from the Mattanchery division — will contest the deputy mayor election.

Meanwhile, UDF which secured 31 seats has decided to field Antony Kureethara as its mayoral candidate. Though UDF tried to get the support of all the four rebel candidate to wrest control of Kochi corporation, the decision by the two rebels to back the LDF put their efforts in vain. Seena Gokul who won from Elamakkara division will contest in the election to the deputy mayor post in the UDF ticket.

The BJP has fielded two-time councillor Sudha Dileep as its mayoral candidate. Priya Prasanth who won from Amaravathy division will be BJP’s deputy mayoral candidate. Meanwhile, deliberations are already on in the LDF camp to divide the standing committee seats. It is learnt that rebels T K Ashraf and J Sanilmon who backed the LDF are likely to get a standing committee chairperson posts.

Though the LDF has emerged as the single-largest party in the corporation, it fell short of the required majority of 38 to rule the 74-member corporation. Since the BJP has taken a stand not to support either the LDF or the UDF, only 35 seats are required to come to power.

Lack of rebel support

Though UDF tried to get the support of all the four rebel candidates to wrest control of Kochi corporation, the decision by the two rebels to back the LDF put their efforts in vain.