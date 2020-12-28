Two prisoners escape from Covid-19 centre in Perumbavoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two prisoners housed in the Covid First-Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) at the EMS Town Hall, Perumbavoor, escaped in the early hours of Sunday. Vineeth, 22, a native of Edathua, Alappuzha, and Mishel Shafeek, 22, a resident of Thalassery, both accused in several theft cases, fled from the centre by around 3.50am.

The inmates had come out of the room in the guise of having to use the toilet located outside the hall, and subsequently escaped through a gap in the exhaust fan.

Three police officers were on duty at the time. An investigation has begun, the police said.Vineeth has carried out a series of robberies by intercepting vehicles and stealing money, gold ornaments, mobile phones and laptops from the riders at knifepoint.

Mishel was part of a gang headed by Vineeth. He had earlier escaped from Alappuzha Medical College Hospital where he was admitted after testing positive for Covid. However, the Ernakulam Rural police picked him up along with his wife recently.

The CFLTC has been set up as a temporary accommodation for prisoners before they are moved to prisons. Covid tests will be conducted in the centre, and those who turn negative will be transferred.