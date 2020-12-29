A New Year surprise for the differently-abled

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing optimism to a rather dull year, All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation (AKWRF) has distributed food kits to differently-abled who are travelling in wheelchairs to celebrate New Year with flair. A majority of their sources of revenue were drained during the lockdown period, but the support has made them happy. “Differently-abled individuals require compassionate consideration from mainstream society,” said Rajeev Palluruthy, AKWRF general secretary.

Food kit distribution, executed in partnership with Wen group, a city-based philanthropic organisation, will reach out to over 175 wheelchair-bound individuals across Ernakulam. “As we know their struggle during the testing times of corona, AKWRF has approached maximum persons with the support,” he said.Along with food kits, the organisation has also decided to ensure support to the community in year-long initiatives in 2021.