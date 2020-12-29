After popular Malayalam actress, another woman faces sexual harassment at mall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Close on the heels of an actor being subjected to sexual harassment at LuLu Mall, another woman has alleged that she had faced a similar experience in the mall. The Alappuzha-based young woman lodged a complaint with the Kalamassery police against a person for exposing his private parts to her while she was shopping at a textile shop in the mall. Though the incident took place on Christmas day, the woman filed the complaint only on Sunday.

The police launched an investigation and collected the CCTV footage from the mall. “We are making all efforts to identify the person. Since he was wearing a mask, we had been unable to zero in on him. However, we are moving on the right track and hope to nab the culprit soon,” said an officer.

However, some social media users and people’s representatives alleged that the police have not taken the case as seriously as the actor’s experience.

“The steps we had taken to identify the persons behind the actor groping case have been taken in this case also. We are taking it seriously,” the officer added.