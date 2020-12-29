STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Better safe than sorry

Ever since its discovery, vaccines have been an integral part of disease control across the world. Here, we bust some common myths regarding the practice

Published: 29th December 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Bipin Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the most phenomenal achievements of modern medicine was the discovery of the Smallpox vaccine by Dr Edward Jenner in 1798. Since then, vaccination has been the most successful public health tool to curb many diseases across the world. Despite this, vaccine-preventable diseases account for fatality in children more than any other disease. Growing awareness and popularity regarding newer vaccines have increased its acceptance, but still, there are many myths related to vaccination and its safety. 

Are vaccines safe?
Vaccines undergo several phases of safety trials before entering the market. Even after that, they continue to undergo years of post-marketing surveillance by drug regulatory authorities to ensure safety. Minor side effects like fever, pain at injection site and soreness are quite common, which usually subside in one or two days. Major side effects are extremely uncommon and rarely encountered in clinical practice.

Do vaccines contain harmful compounds?
As vaccines reach out to a large population across various time zones, they contain diluents and stabilizing agents which are important to keep them stable and free of contamination. These chemicals are also tested for safety. 

What kind of diseases are vaccines effective against?
Deadly and debilitating diseases like polio, tuberculosis, whooping cough, hepatitis B, rotavirus diarrhea, measles, tetanus, pneumonia, meningitis, typhoid, jaundice (hepatitis A), chicken pox can be prevented effectively through vaccinations

Are vaccinations optional?
It is a common misnomer that vaccines which are optional need not be taken. Vaccines not included in the national immunization schedule are termed optional, although it is not ‘optional’ in the practical sense. The Indian Academy of Pediatrics, the national administrative body in the subject, has recommended optional vaccines for all children with affordable and accessible health care facilities. Vaccinations for pneumonia, meningitis, typhoid, hepatitis A, chicken pox and influenza, all come under this category. 

Is developing natural immunity better than depending on vaccines?
Another myth among parents is that natural infections offer better and long-lasting immunity than vaccines. This is absolutely baseless, and also puts the child at risk of contracting some deadly infections, which can cause life-long complications. Some diseases like meningitis, polio, T.B, diphtheria and tetanus can have devastating complications and can be effectively prevented by vaccines.

Can a vaccine be taken later if missed out?
Though it is preferred you take your vaccines as per schedule, most of them can be given later if missed out. This catchup schedule can vary for different vaccines, and should be discussed with the pediatrician.

Can painless vaccines be given instead of normal vaccines?
The primary doses of DPT given at 6, 10 and 14 weeks can cause fever and pain. A painless substitute for this vaccine is available too, which causes less pain at injection sites. These vaccines are not recommended on a routine basis. They can be considered in rare circumstances where children develop significant reactions after the first dose.

Are there some specific vaccines in females?
HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine in girl children can prevent cervical cancer. This is recommended between 10-14 years and is very effective. 

The author is a consultant pediatrician and intensivist at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp