Flyovers to be opened after legal formalities
Published: 29th December 2020 06:30 AM | Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:30 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: The Public Works Department, in a statement on Monday, said the Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers will be thrown open to traffic only after the necessary legal procedures are completed. As part of this, a detailed report on the technical, legal and safety aspects will be submitted to the government soon. The flyovers are being constructed with financial assistance provided by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).