STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Good, bad, and ugly 2020

2020, which is inching towards a close, has had its share of major news stories. TNIE does a quick rewind to see up-close the personalities who hit headlines in a year of unprecedented events 

Published: 29th December 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pinarayi Vijayan 
The CM was in the limelight right through the year. From his daily Covid updates and press conferences to taking on critics after a slew of controversies, he held firm to lead LDF to victory in LSG polls

K T Jaleel
Higher Education Minister was caught in the eye of a storm after having arranged for the transportation of copies of the Holy Quran provided by the UAE Consulate in government vehicles. The allegations led to his interrogation

K K Shailaja 
Health Minister K K Shailaja received global attention as Kerala managed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the first half of the year after reporting the nation’s first case on January 30. Her leadership has turned her into an icon

Parvathy Thiruvothu 
Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) protesting the misogynist comments made by its general secretary Edavela Babu in an interview

Shamna Kasim  
The mother of actor Shamna Kasim alleged a group had threatened her daughter and attempted extortion after getting in touch with the family in the garb of marriage

Bhagyalakshmi

Bhagyalakshmi, dubbing artist, along with Diya Sana, confronted Vijay P Nair, pouring black oil and slapping him for his derogatory video against feminists. There was public sentiment in her favour, but a case was registered.

Rehana Fathima 
Videos posted by her on the social media showed her minor kids painting on her semi-nude body, causing a furore. The Police registered a case.

Sreesanth 
Test cricketer S Sreesanth’s ban for alleged spot-fixing came to an end in August, ending a seven-year punishment. The 37-year-old is now set to return to action

Anju Bobby George 
Anju Bobby George, who won a historic long jump bronze at the 2003 World Athletics Championship in Paris, revealed in 2020 that she reached the top with a single kidney

Sobha Surendran 
The BJP leader kept a low-profile during lockdown. When the state leadership overhauled the party, Sobha Surendran, until then the  general secretary, became vice-president

Jose K Mani
After shifting allegiance to the LDF, Jose K Mani, MP, shocked the rival P J Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress (M) in the local body polls and proved to the UDF that he is a force to reckon with

K Surendran 
BJP leader K Surendran was elevated to the post of the state unit’s president in 2020. He was also in the forefront of questioning the state government on a slew of issues

Ramesh Chennithala  
Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala unleashed a host of allegations against the state  government, raising expectations of the UDF making great strides in the local body polls. But voters, largely, did not appear to be on the same wavelength

Lijo Jose Pellissery
The ace filmmaker won his second best director award in three years for ‘Jallikattu’. The Lijo Jose Pellissery film, has been selected as India’s entry to the Oscars. 

Adakka Raju 
Prime witness ‘Adakka’ Raju’s statement turned out to be crucial in the Abhaya murder case. He had entered the convent as a thief. His testimony led to the conviction of accused

Bishop Franco Mulakkal
In September, Bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of the diocese of Jalandhar,  faced trial in the nun rape case at the Additional District & Sessions Court I, Kottayam

S Hareesh
Moustache, the English translation of S Hareesh’s Malayalam novel ‘Meesha’, was picked for the D25-lakh JCB Prize for Literature

Nihal Sarin 
Chess prodigy and GM Nihal Sarin secured gold in the U-18 category of the FIDE Online World Cadet and Youth Rapid chess championship in December. It is his sixth major silverware of the year. 

Joy Sebastian  
Joy Sebastian’s Techgentsia Software Technologies Pvt Ltd won the Centre’s challenge to create a video-conferencing platform

Bineesh Kodiyeri 
The younger son of former CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was in the news for his alleged involvement in money laundering and drug cases

M Sivasankar 
He was the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and the IT secretary when the ‘Swapna-gate’ scandal emerged. M Sivasankar’s proximity to Swapna and allegations of power misuse led to his arrest

Swapna Suresh 
The second accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, her arrest caused a high-octane churning in state politics

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan 
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp