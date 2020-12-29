Kalamassery: Draw of lots decides chief of municipality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the UDF and the LDF vying for every support they could garner, the day saw fortunes fluctuating.After a day full of political manoeuvring, draw of lots was needed to end the deadlock and find the new chairperson and vice-chairperson. In the 41-member municipality, both the LDF and the UDF received the support of 20 councillors each.

Seema Kannan

The NDA member stayed away from voting. aTo end the deadlock, a draw of lots was held, in which UDF’s Seema Kannan was elected as the chairperson. With this, the election to one of the wards that was postponed following the death of one of the candidates has become crucial as the winner would decide whether the UDF completes its tenure or not.

Later in the day, luck favoured UDF again when Selmath Aboobacker was elected as the vice-chairperson, through a draw of lots. In nearby Thrikkakakra municipality, UDF’s Ajitha Thankappan was elected the chairperson, while in Tripunithura, LDF councillor Rama Santhosh become the chairperson. Rama got 24 votes while NDA’s Radhika Varma got 14 votes.