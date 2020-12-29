Mimicry artists seek permission to stage programmes for earning their livelihood

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Association of Mimicry Artists has urged the government to lift the restrictions on stage programmes considering the plight of stage artists who are struggling to survive due to loss of livelihood in Covid times.

“Devaswom Boards should review their decision to restrict festivities to rituals. The lives of mimicry artists have been badly affected since the 2018 flood as all festivities have been stopped,” said association president Nadirsha.

The government should launch an insurance scheme for the artists and announce financial aid or loan facility to help them sustain. As the restrictions have been relaxed, government should allow conduct of stage shows adhering to Covid restrictions, he said. Secretary Kalabhavan Prasad, executive members Kalabhavan Shajon, Ramkesh Pisharody and Saju Navodaya were present at the press meet.