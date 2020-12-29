STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New mayor lists his top priorities for Kochi

After being sworn in, M Anilkumar spoke to TNIE about his vision for the bustling city

M Anilkumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What will be the major development agenda of LDF?
Rectifying waterlogging will be the focal point of LDF. The pending works under the Operation Breakthrough will be completed within a short span of time. A fresh study has to be conducted for this.

What’s your strategy to implement development projects?

There are short-term and long-term measures required for implementing projects. Major issues such as traffic jams cannot be resolved in a day. A proper study is needed and the projects should be implemented in phases.

UDF started several projects during its tenure, including the Thuruthy colony uplift and the construction of new offices. What is your plan to commission those projects?

I cannot comment on the exact time of their commissioning. However, a proper time-table will be prepared for the commissioning of such projects.

How are you going to resolve e-governance and waste management issues?
TCS’ issues have to be resolved. A discussion needs to be conducted with the company and the government. We will hold the talks soon. Even waste management issues will be resolved. 

What difference can LDF make?
This LDF-led council will be free of corruption. We are trying to bring a cultural change.

