Pedestrians lose their way

KOCHI: With vehicles utilising footpaths owing to lack of adequate parking spaces, pedestrians are being forced to walk on the road in many parts of the city. This flouts traffic rules and risks the safety of pedestrians. Major roads including Pullepady-Rajaji stretch near Doraiswamy Road, TD Road, Convent Road, Chittoor Road, Hospital Road and Market Road face this issue

The Lack of adequate parking spaces in the city has been a long-standing issue haunting Kochiites. Naturally, this forces motorists to park vehicles on the footpaths, and pedestrians eventually take over the road. This leads to never- ending traffic snarls and accidents, threatening the safety of pedestrians. Though many new projects including automatic multi-level parking systems similar to the one in the state capital have been announced in the city, many major areas in the city still need viable options to end the parking crisis.

According to social activist Ranjit Thampy, a majority of parking spaces on Chittoor road, one of the busiest areas in the city, are used for parking four-wheelers. “Pedestrians are forced to use the main road which is quite risky as the area witnesses heavy traffic,” Ranjit said. He also blames the negligence of the corporation and traffic police authorities. “Despite intimating them multiple times, the traffic police is yet to take any action. The corporation should identify empty plots near the roads and provide pay and park facilities,” said Ranjit.

Vehicles being parked on the footpaths is a regular sight on TD East Sannidhi Road, a common shortcut used to reach MG Road. “Now, accessibility to MG Road is restricted because vehicles are parked on either side of the road. Parking should be allowed only on one side for certain roads, whereas it should be completely banned on narrow roads like TD Road,” said P Rangadasa Prabhu, president, Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council (EDRAC).

K S Dileep Kumar, president, Ernakulam Vikasana Samithi, said that pedestrians on MG Road suffer because of the encroachments in the area. “The frontage of shops located between Madhava Pharmacy Junction and Jose junction on MG Road need to be acquired by the corporation in order to create space for developing footpaths and parking spaces,” he said. According to Dileep, 90 per cent of the buildings in the city have converted their parking spaces into commercial establishments to generate more revenue.

Similarly, many residents also said that the billboards installed on the footpath opposite Medical Trust Hospital, Pallimukku, is obstructing movement of pedestrians. Street vendors and the unscientifically constructed bus stops on footpaths near the Kerala High Court were also highlighted. “Street vendors occupying the footpaths are a cause of concern, especially near the corporation office on Park Avenue road and Padma theatre on MG Road”, said Dileep. He added that senior citizens, women and children are unable to walk on the footpaths due to their poor maintenance.

Open manholes near metro station pose danger

Open sewer holes located on the footpath near the Pettah metro station are posing a grave danger to metro users and residents of the area. Though an image of an open manhole near the station garnered attention on social media recently, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited is yet to take any action. According to V P Chandran, former Chambakkara councillor, one of the sewer holes is in front of Pooja Studio near the metro station. “The huge hole has been there for the past three months. Although the corporation had informed KMRL to rectify it following complaints, they are yet to address the matter,” he said.

The sewer holes also led to accidents in the area with many pedestrians falling into the deep pits during night. Niyas N, a resident, said that some of the pits which are on the edges of the footpaths were caused by heavy vehicles running over it. “The protective cover which was earlier placed by the Metro authorities on top of the holes also gets damaged easily while walking,” Niyas said. The Kochi Metro authorities were unavailable for comments.

City to get more footpaths

The Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) is currently developing 40 roads in the city area, and 25 of them will have footpaths. They will have the standard size of 1.35 metre, but may vary according to requirement.

City roads where CSML is developing and modifying footpaths

Alphonsa Road

Vittappa Prabhu Road

Press Club Road

KT Koshi Avenue

Club Road

Thottekkat Road

Chandra Shekara Menon Road

Convent Road

Broadway &Church Street

Cannon Shed Road

Karunakaran Road

Kovilvattom Road and

part of Basin Road

P T Usha Road

A K Seshadri Road

Gopala Prabhu Road

PO Link Road

Jew Street

TD West Sannidhi Road

TD Road & Government

Press Road

Market Road