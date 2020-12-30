734 test Covid positive in Ernakulam, 377 recover
As many as 734 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday, while 377 recovered. No Covid death was reported in the district.
KOCHI: As many as 734 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday, while 377 recovered. No Covid death was reported in the district. According to the medical bulletin, among the newly infected, 651 contracted the virus through local transmission, while the sources of infection of 67 remain unknown. Ten persons, who arrived from outside the state also tested positive on the day.
covid tracker
New cases 734
Death 0
Recoveries 377
Total cases 81,926
Total deaths 302
Total recoveries 73,306
Active cases 8,571