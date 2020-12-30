734 test Covid positive in Ernakulam, 377 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 734 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday, while 377 recovered. No Covid death was reported in the district. According to the medical bulletin, among the newly infected, 651 contracted the virus through local transmission, while the sources of infection of 67 remain unknown. Ten persons, who arrived from outside the state also tested positive on the day.

covid tracker

New cases 734

Death 0

Recoveries 377

Total cases 81,926

Total deaths 302

Total recoveries 73,306

Active cases 8,571