A message on wheels

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cycling 300 km from Rakthasakshi Mandapam in Palakkad to Thiruvananthapuram, 15-year-old Ajith Krishna broke yet another world record covering the distance in only 18 hours and 33 minutes. Two years ago, at the age of 13, Ajith pedalled 4,000 km from Palakkad to Wagah Border in Punjab spreading the message of healthy living.

“People use scooters and cars to travel short distances of two or three km. Rather than that, we should all rely on cycles. Not only does it increase stamina but also keeps one healthy. Anywhere between 10 and 20 km of cycling can do wonders to our body,” said Ajith while addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking about his experience of the cross country ride, Ajith said it was not an easy task for a 13-year-old.

“I had two vehicles escorting me. Even so, there were situations where I was scared. We were to pass through a forest where tiger attacks are regular,” said Ajith. Ajith hails from Polpully in Palakkad where his father Pranesh Rajendran is a ward councillor. He is a Class X student of Sree Ramakrishna Metric Higher Secondary School. For his next challenge, Ajith plans to embark on a journey traversing five continents on his cycle.