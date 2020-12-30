Call for insurance scheme to compensate fishers’ loss due to weather advisories

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Parametric insurance scheme should be implemented in marine fisheries to compensate for the loss suffered by fishermen following weather alerts, said Muralee Thummarukudy, operations manager, crisis management branch of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).He was speaking at a webinar organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

Recent increasing trend of cyclones has a cascading effect on the livelihood of fishers, he said. Ensuring a parametric insurance scheme would make fishermen fully cooperative to such alerts banning fishing, Thummarukudy said, adding that climate change and extreme weather conditions would cause more calamities in marine fisheries sector in future.

He further said that subjects on disaster management and safety measures should be included in school syllabus to contain adversities and accidents by bad practices. “Large number of people are losing their lives through road accidents and drowning in Kerala.

This could be controlled to a greater extent by inculcating proper safety culture among the public,” Thummarukudy said adding that effective awareness would reduce the risk of natural disasters.

“Disasters could be predicted by analysing a previous tragedy with its geography and time periods. Taking precautions by assessing these possibilities of a calamity is the best available option to reduce the risk of natural disasters,” he said.Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, he hoped that a normal life without mask would be possible by September next year. CMFRI Director Dr A Gopalakrishnan, CMFRI Swachh Bharat Abhiyan committee Nodal Officer Dr Shyam S Salim, Dr Rekha J Nair and Dr Mirium Paul Sreeram spoke on the occasion.