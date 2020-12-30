STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Death of domestic help: Employer arrested, let off on bail

KOCHI: The Central police on Tuesday recorded the arrest of Imtiaz Ahamed, owner of the apartment from where a 55-old-woman employed as a domestic help had fallen down and died while lowering herself to the ground using sarees tied together. Though his arrest was recorded,  he was released since the Ernakulam Sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to him.

“We recorded his arrest and released him as he has anticipatory bail. He has been charged under IPC Sections 342 and 370(A) ,” said a senior police officer.The incident which resulted in the death of the Tamil Nadu native woman had created a furore after Sreenivasan Rageswamy, husband of the deceased woman, disclosed that he was approached  by a few persons who offered him money to withdraw the police complaint against Imtiaz Ahamed for allegedly detaining his wife.  

Sreenivasan  had complained to the police that his wife fell down and died while trying to escape from the flat where she was detained by the flat owner. He claimed that his wife was under detention despite him crediting the `10,000, which they had been paid as advance, to the account of the flat owner.

