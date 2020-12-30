STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In the name of communal harmony

White Rose Movement’s online exhibition will inspire people to love and live together in their fight against discrimination

By Express News Service

KOCHI: White Rose Movement, a cultural organisation based in the city, will be launching an online art exhibition titled ‘Love Thy Neighbour’ at 1am on Friday. As many as 96 renowned artists including M S Mani, Sidharth Ghosh, Rekha Bhatnagar, Chaitali Chanda, Rakhi Kumar, Mrinal Kanti Gayen, Ajay Sameer, Shyamili Chaliha and Sumana Dey will be showcasing their works as part of the exhibition. A total of 200 paintings will be on display during the event. The works of 11 artists from the state including city-based artists such as Shaji Chelad and Mariam Jasmine are also part of the show. The introductory song for the event will be sung by Hindustani singer Supriya Bharathaiyan.

According to the organisers, ‘Love Thy Neighbour’ spreads a New Year message from White Rose Movement sharing love to the community. “We aim to inspire people to love and live together in their fight against state-sponsored violence which divides people in the name of religion and strips them of their citizenship.

The blood of thousands would have been shed on the streets of this country during the government’s attempt to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act if Covid-19 pandemic had not struck”, said T A Satyapal, the curator of the exhibition. Satyapal further mentioned that every citizen should stand united by forgetting their caste, creed and religion by loving one another and trusting their neighbours. “These are times when the Biblical phrase  “Love Thy Neighbour as Thyself”, becomes relevant and every individual and nation keeps it close to the heart and practises it”, he added.  

‘Love Thy Neighbour’ is the 7th online exhibition that the White Rose Community has organised during the Covid-19 period. The last exhibition titled ‘for the kisan’, launched by the organisation on November 1 protested against the agricultural bills passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The exhibition can be accessed live on White Rose Movement’s official YouTube channel on Friday.  

