Kumbalangi awaits its turn

KOCHI: Kumbalangi has always been known for its lush-green landscape and picturesque water trails. But, a little-known fact about this tiny village is the abundance of sporting talents it hosts. Despite having produced talented footballers like Bibin Boban, who featured in the U-19 national team, Kumbalangi is yet to have a proper ground to train its budding talents.Despite the numerous pleas by the sports enthusiasts, Kumbalangi panchayat has done little to give the village its own ground. “We have been demanding a ground for a long time. Several memorandums were submitted to the panchayat officials in this regard. We even held a protest march around a month ago.

The proposed ground of 50 X 25m will be very small and players can’t even play five-a-side football there. Officials had earlier promised us a bigger ground with better facilities but failed to keep their word,” said Sharukh Rasheed, a resident of the area. Despite having several open spaces, the panchayat has not developed any of them into a proper playable ground, alleged the residents. “The designated 2.31 acres near Kallancherry in the panchayat is now filled with overgrown bushes and mangroves. But there has been no action to clear the plot,” he said.

The area has hosted five-a-sidetournaments for over 15 years. These tourneys were a launchpad for players to try their luck in higher divisions. Meanwhile, the panchayat officials are hoping for a turn around for the project under the new council. “Fund crunch was the major hindrance in implementing the project. As we have ensured road connectivity to the area, we will approach the state government for the fund to build the ground. Apart from this, the panchayat’s ‘Kalagramam’ project has also remained On paper.

We are hoping to implement both the projects under the new council,” said P A Sageer, a councillor from the area.Meanwhile, Ernakulam District Sports Council Officials have clarified that the local body can approach the council for the effective implementation of the project.

“If the panchayat or public approached us, we will take up the matter with the state government. Currently, we are developing Muvattupuzha municipal stadium with financial support from KIIFB. We can implement a similar project here as well,” said P V Sreenijan, president of Ernakulam District Sports Council.

Taking Kumbalangi’s name high

Bibin Boban played for India U-19 team in 2017. He completed his high school at Sacred Hearts, Thevara, and later moved to MSP School in Malappuram. “My love for football started at a small mud ground on a private property which was later converted into a residential area. Like many other civic bodies, Kumbalangi also deserves a common playground,” Bibin said.

The panchayat had organised a facilitation ceremony for Bibin after getting selected to the U-19 national team and made several announcements about the ground. “All those promises remain mere promises while our budding talents are toiling in limited spaces. Even if we have plans to start an academy, there is no one to support the cause.

Many could have achieved their dreams if we had our own ground,” added the 21-year-old. Bibin grabbed national attention after his scintillating performance for MSP team at Subrato Cup which paved the way for national colours. The midfielder played a crucial role in winning the U-18 I-League in 2018. He signed a three year deal with Chennaiyin FC and captained the reserve team in the second division. The player has also played for the senior team in the Super Cup.