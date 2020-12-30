STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

MKK Nair had been a top-notch bureaucrat: Pinarayi Vijayan

M K K Nair was one of the best bureaucrats India and Kerala ever had, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday.

Published: 30th December 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MKK Nair was one of the best bureaucrats India and Kerala ever had, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday. He was speaking after inaugurating the birth centenary celebrations of Nair, who was the CMD of FACT. 

“The fact that he was identified by Jawaharlal Nehru himself underlines how brilliant an officer Nair was. A great managing director, educationist, art lover and cultural leader, he had excelled in various roles. Kerala was lagging in development when Nair took charge as the CMD of FACT. The change was extraordinary and he elevated FACT to such a height that even international acclaim poured in for the public sector undertaking,” added the chief minister.

Nair, a 1947 batch IAS officer, was given many prime responsibilities for rapid industrialisation of independent India. He was responsible for the commissioning of the Bhilai Steel Plant before taking up the office of CMD of FACT. During the period, he made FACT the biggest public sector undertaking in Kerala with massive central investments. 

At the centenary celebrations held on FACT premises at Udyogamandal, Hibi Eden, MP, FACT managing director Kishore Rungtha, Eloor municipal chairman A D Sujil, Save FACT Action Committee convener K Chandran Pillai and FACT marketing director Anupam Mishra spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp