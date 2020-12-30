MKK Nair had been a top-notch bureaucrat: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MKK Nair was one of the best bureaucrats India and Kerala ever had, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday. He was speaking after inaugurating the birth centenary celebrations of Nair, who was the CMD of FACT.

“The fact that he was identified by Jawaharlal Nehru himself underlines how brilliant an officer Nair was. A great managing director, educationist, art lover and cultural leader, he had excelled in various roles. Kerala was lagging in development when Nair took charge as the CMD of FACT. The change was extraordinary and he elevated FACT to such a height that even international acclaim poured in for the public sector undertaking,” added the chief minister.

Nair, a 1947 batch IAS officer, was given many prime responsibilities for rapid industrialisation of independent India. He was responsible for the commissioning of the Bhilai Steel Plant before taking up the office of CMD of FACT. During the period, he made FACT the biggest public sector undertaking in Kerala with massive central investments.

At the centenary celebrations held on FACT premises at Udyogamandal, Hibi Eden, MP, FACT managing director Kishore Rungtha, Eloor municipal chairman A D Sujil, Save FACT Action Committee convener K Chandran Pillai and FACT marketing director Anupam Mishra spoke.