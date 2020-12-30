STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

My grandpa, a guiding light

On his 10th death anniversary, Justice V ’s granddaughter remembers how he touched many lives

Published: 30th December 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Balakrishnan Eradi with former President  K R Narayanan

By Anjali Menon 
Express News Service

KOCHI: I have a certain black and white picture of my grandfather Justice V Balakrishnan Eradi (whom I call Valiacha), that sits  squarely between a stack of my favorite Conde Nast magazines and a collection of Pierre Cardin  pens he gifted me over the years. The juxtaposition of the austere expression donned by my  grandfather in his black robes against the childish innocence expressed by the teddy bear crafted  on the picture frame still makes me nostalgic. For, it perfectly encapsulates who he was -  brilliant & wildly successful - but, above all, a devoted family man.  

Valiacha was born on June 19, 1922 at Kozhikode, Kerala. He lost his mother when he was barely nine-year-old to Tuberculosis, which had no cure in those days. He and his three younger  siblings were brought up by his mother’s first cousin, like they were her own children, in a joint  family in Kozhikode. After his early education at Zamorin’s High School in Kozhikode, he  graduated from Madras Christian college, Chennai. 

Then, he got his law degree from Madras Law College. When the results of the law exam were published, he anxiously scanned the paper for  his name among the names of the students who passed and was horrified to not see his name in  the list. Taking a closer look, his anxiety turned to joy when he realised his name was singled out  at the top as the only one to have received the first rank & the only first class that year in Madras Presidency.  

Balakrishnan went on to enrol as an advocate in Madras High Court, as junior to K Kuttikrishna  Menon, a leading lawyer of that time who rose to become Advocate General of the Madras  Presidency. Recognising Valiacha’s brilliance & attributes, my great grandfather,  K Kuttikrishna Menon, made him his son-in-law. When the High Court of Kerala was  established following the reorganisation of states in 1956, Valiacha moved his practice to  Ernakulam. In 1967, he became a Judge of the Kerala High Court, the youngest High Court judge ever  appointed at that time in India.

He became Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala in 1980 and  was elevated to the Supreme Court in 1981. After retirement, he was appointed as the first  president of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. He also held several other important posts in his career.

He was actively associated with a number of  leading cultural, social and spiritual service organisations. During one of our annual summer visits to India, as I rummaged through a plethora of old  albums my grandmother collected over the years, I got privileged glimpses into the  important moments of my grandparents’ life. These pictures reinforced my admiration for Justice Balakrishnan and for his passion, hard work, and dedication – qualities that I have aspired to emulate.  

The summer that my grandfather turned 84, multiple celebrations were thrown in his honor. As I  looked into the faces of the people who came to congratulate him, I fully understood the impact my grandfather had made on many lives. My grandfather passed away on in December 2010, aged 88. His life continues to inspire me and I will spend my entire life trying to preserve his memory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp