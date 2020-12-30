STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Year on a leash

With New Year and celebrations comes the threat of parties going wrong, and illegal substances finding their way into innocent hands.

Published: 30th December 2020 06:49 AM

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: With New Year and celebrations comes the threat of parties going wrong, and illegal substances finding their way into innocent hands. From drink driving and rave parties to use of dangerous drugs, there is plenty for the police to worry about while the rest of the world is celebrating new beginnings. This year, especially with the pandemic lurking, Kochi police are keeping their guard up to prevent undesirable events

This New Year, the city police are putting in place a bigger security detail than ever before in Kochi’s urban and rural areas. The year 2020 being one that witnessed a few gang wars and busting of drug rackets that pushed psychotropic drugs to city’s youth, the officers have decided to keep heightened vigil.Apart from regular street squads and patrol teams that conduct vehicle and alcohol checks to identify drink driving, the department is putting together an additional team to look into Covid-19 protocol violations. The surveillance will be focused on tourist spots, resorts and hotels.

Crowding in hangout spots in and around the city like Marine Drive and Queens Walkway will be under surveillance by the police. Those found violating Covid safety norms will be booked. Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar S, Kochi range deputy inspector general (DIG), said that special squads will be deployed to keep track of events at hotels and resorts in rural areas. 

“We will be keeping a close watch on events and private functions to ensure there is no drug trafficking. We don’t want incidents like the Wagamon rave party to repeat,” he said, adding that driving under the influence of alcohol will not be tolerated.

In KochI, additional police personnel — both uniformed and in plainclothes — will monitor the activities of the public. Police will be conducting random searches in all vehicles entering the city, said K Lalji, city assistant commissioner of police. “Beat police teams will be deployed specifically to check drunken driving. We will maximise law enforcement on December 31 night,” he said.

Police said they have identified a few private properties and resorts in Ernakulam district where drug use is likely as part of New Year celebrations. A detailed action plan has been prepared to counter the activities of the drug mafia, following intel that New Year special parties are being organised by city-based gangs for supply of drugs. 

“Strict directions have been issued to all police officers to show zero tolerance to drug abuse,” said Kaliraj. Shadow police will monitor the venues and police will conduct raids if necessary. “We will be keeping a close tab on private functions. If celebrations exceed the limit,  police will take action,” Lalji added.

RAVE GONE WRONG
Earlier this month, police busted a rave party that was happening in Wagamon, Idukki. Nine people were arrested in connection with the incident. During the raid conducted by Narcotics Cell, 60 persons including 25 women were take into custody.

