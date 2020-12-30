Of a year to 2020

Honours and laurels offered a ray of hope in a year marked by mishaps and an unrelenting pandemic. Here, the major events that happened in Kerala are recalled through the 26 letters of the alphabet
Avinashi accident
The mishap occurred when a KSRTC bus bound for Kochi from Bengaluru collided with a container lorry at Avinashi in Coimbatore in February, killing 19 people.
Bineesh Kodiyeri
Son of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with Bengaluru drug case.
CU Soon
The film, completely shot during lockdown period, has become the first computer screen film in Malayalam.
Devdutt Padikkal
Malayali cricketer living in Bengaluru, Devdutt made a dashing debut in the Indian Premier
League for RCB by scoring 473 runs this season.
Elephant’s death
The death of a jumbo in Palakkad, after it consumed a pineapple filled with firecrackers that exploded in its mouth, created national outrage after a forest official posted the news on social media.
Fire at the Protocol Office
Fire at the Protocol Office in the Secretariat that was under NIA scanner in the gold smuggling case led to a major controversy.
Gold smuggling
The key accused in the case — Swapna Suresh and former principal secretary M Sivasankar — were the hot topic of discussions in 2020.
Hariharan
He was chosen for J C Daniel Award, the highest honour in Malayalam film industry.
IT raids
Raids were carried out at various offices of Kerala-based Believers Eastern Church for allegedly siphoning off crores of rupees.
Jallikattu
Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, ‘Jallikattu’ became India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2021.
Karipur air crash
The aircraft mishap on August 7 occurred when an Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the airport runway and fell into a 35-ft gorge before breaking into two. Nineteen people, including two cabin crew, lost their lives in the mishap.
LIFE Mission
The state government’s ambitious project to provide housing to the needy ran into controversy following allegations that tender procedures were violated while awarding the bid.
Maradu flat demolition
In January, the four apartment complexes, built violating coastal regulation zone norms at Maradu, were demolished following an SC order.
Naranipuzha Shanavas
Director of ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’, the first OTT release in Malayalam, passed away in December
Over–the–top media services
Over–the–top media services (OTT) platform was a hot topic of discussion in 2020 after theatres were closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Polls
Elections held to local body institutions were keenly watched by national leaders of all major political parties. Contrary to expectations, LDF emerged victorious.
Queues, a regular scene in front of Bevco outlets across the state, were replaced through BevQ app.
Ramesh Chennithala
The state Opposition leader had been in the news for holding frequent press meets against the ruling front. UDF’s defeat in LSG polls, he testing positive for Covid-19 and his recovery were
all topics of discussion.
Sprinklr
The US-based tech firm was in the news after the LDF government permitted it to collate and handle the health data of 1.75 lakh people in quarantine.
Thomas Isaac
The state finance minister kicked up a row after he slammed the CAG ‘draft’ report which
said KIIFB funding was unconstitutional.
U A Khader
The celebrated Malayalam writer, who has to his credit over 70 novels, short stories and travelogues, passed away on December 12.
Victers channel
The channel became the source of digital education for around 45 lakh students from Class 1 to Class 10 in 14,500 schools during Covid-19 days.
Walayar case
Linked to the death of two minor Dalit sisters, Wayalar case was in news in 2020 too after their parents protested in front of the Secretariat seeking justice for the victims.
Xmas gift
The state government’s decision to reopen bars, which were closed due to Covid-19, on the eve of Xmas came as a gift for tipplers.
Youngest mayor in the country
Arya Rajendran, aged 21, assumed office as Thiruvananthapuram corporation mayor.
Zacharia
The popular writer was selected for the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram for 2020.