Of a year to 2020

By Express News Service

Honours and laurels offered a ray of hope in a year marked by mishaps and an unrelenting pandemic. Here, the major events that happened in Kerala are recalled through the 26 letters of the alphabet

Avinashi accident

The mishap occurred when a KSRTC bus bound for Kochi from Bengaluru collided with a container lorry at Avinashi in Coimbatore in February, killing 19 people.

Bineesh Kodiyeri

Son of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with Bengaluru drug case.

CU Soon

The film, completely shot during lockdown period, has become the first computer screen film in Malayalam.

Devdutt Padikkal

Malayali cricketer living in Bengaluru, Devdutt made a dashing debut in the Indian Premier

League for RCB by scoring 473 runs this season.

Elephant’s death

The death of a jumbo in Palakkad, after it consumed a pineapple filled with firecrackers that exploded in its mouth, created national outrage after a forest official posted the news on social media.

Fire at the Protocol Office

Fire at the Protocol Office in the Secretariat that was under NIA scanner in the gold smuggling case led to a major controversy.

Gold smuggling

The key accused in the case — Swapna Suresh and former principal secretary M Sivasankar — were the hot topic of discussions in 2020.

Hariharan

He was chosen for J C Daniel Award, the highest honour in Malayalam film industry.

IT raids

Raids were carried out at various offices of Kerala-based Believers Eastern Church for allegedly siphoning off crores of rupees.

Jallikattu

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, ‘Jallikattu’ became India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2021.

Karipur air crash

The aircraft mishap on August 7 occurred when an Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the airport runway and fell into a 35-ft gorge before breaking into two. Nineteen people, including two cabin crew, lost their lives in the mishap.

LIFE Mission

The state government’s ambitious project to provide housing to the needy ran into controversy following allegations that tender procedures were violated while awarding the bid.

Maradu flat demolition

In January, the four apartment complexes, built violating coastal regulation zone norms at Maradu, were demolished following an SC order.

Naranipuzha Shanavas

Director of ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’, the first OTT release in Malayalam, passed away in December

Over–the–top media services

Over–the–top media services (OTT) platform was a hot topic of discussion in 2020 after theatres were closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Polls

Elections held to local body institutions were keenly watched by national leaders of all major political parties. Contrary to expectations, LDF emerged victorious.

Queues, a regular scene in front of Bevco outlets across the state, were replaced through BevQ app.

Ramesh Chennithala

The state Opposition leader had been in the news for holding frequent press meets against the ruling front. UDF’s defeat in LSG polls, he testing positive for Covid-19 and his recovery were

all topics of discussion.

Sprinklr

The US-based tech firm was in the news after the LDF government permitted it to collate and handle the health data of 1.75 lakh people in quarantine.

Thomas Isaac

The state finance minister kicked up a row after he slammed the CAG ‘draft’ report which

said KIIFB funding was unconstitutional.

U A Khader

The celebrated Malayalam writer, who has to his credit over 70 novels, short stories and travelogues, passed away on December 12.

Victers channel

The channel became the source of digital education for around 45 lakh students from Class 1 to Class 10 in 14,500 schools during Covid-19 days.

Walayar case

Linked to the death of two minor Dalit sisters, Wayalar case was in news in 2020 too after their parents protested in front of the Secretariat seeking justice for the victims.

Xmas gift

The state government’s decision to reopen bars, which were closed due to Covid-19, on the eve of Xmas came as a gift for tipplers.

Youngest mayor in the country

Arya Rajendran, aged 21, assumed office as Thiruvananthapuram corporation mayor.

Zacharia

The popular writer was selected for the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram for 2020.