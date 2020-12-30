Suspected Shigella outbreak sets off alarm

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With one person admitted to a private hospital in Chottanikkkara with symptoms similar to Shigella bacteria infection, the health department officers convened an emergency meeting here on Tuesday. The samples collected from the 56-year-old man were sent later for testing and the authorities concerned are monitoring the scenario. A team led by the medical officer of Chottanikkara Primary Health Centre also visited the area where the person resides.

They also collected samples from the potable water sources in the area. It has also been decided to conduct more sample collection and testing in the coming days. Awareness campaign on the bacteria infection and the steps to be taken to prevent the outbreak will also be given to the public. The symptoms of Shigella infection include diarrhoea, stomach pain and fever.