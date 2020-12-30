STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Voter awareness campaign to be intensified in Ernakulam

The procedures for renewing the voter’s list ahead of the Assembly polls are progressing in the district.

(Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The procedures for renewing the voter’s list ahead of the Assembly polls are progressing in the district. A review meeting in this regard was held here on Tuesday. Convened by special officer Mini Antony, the meeting discussed the steps for intensifying the voter’s awareness campaign among the public to prompt them to add their names in the list.

“We have requested all the people’s representatives to actively participate in the process. Since we cannot do the campaigning with the help of college students due to the pandemic, the programme will be conducted online via apps like Zoom. Covid-19 has brought all those who were outside the state with studies and jobs back to their homes. Hence, this is an opportunity for them to get their names added in the list,” said Mini.

She said the procedures for adding the names of bedridden patients and transgenders are progressing.
 “The deletion of names of those who died is also progressing. Those who have shifted their houses will be included in the list of their current residence,” she added.The last date for registering names in the voter’s list is officially declared as December 31. 

The representatives of political parties have asked for an extension of the deadline, which will be brought to the notice of higher officials, the meeting decided.“As many as 91,691 people have completed 18 years in the district and 25,079 applications for adding names in the voter’s list were received online till December 28. A total of 248 Electoral Literacy Clubs are now functioning,” said Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas.

