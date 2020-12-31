1,006 test positive for Covid in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: A total of 1,006 people, the highest in the state, tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday. Of the new patients, 919 contracted the virus through local transmission and eight people returned from abroad and other states. Twelve health workers are also among the infected. The sources of infection of 67 people remain unknown. The district reported 780 recoveries on the day. Thiruvaniyoor reported the most number of cases at 103.
Worrying figures
New cases 1,006
Recoveries 780
Total cases 82,932
Total recoveries 74,086
Total deaths 302
Active cases 8,809