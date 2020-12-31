All but news

By Express News Service

Chasing stories is in itself enriching. And journalists often get more than what they bargained for. Here, our reporters share their experiences en route the news journey

what a good catch! Unnikrishnan S

Fishing with a seine net at Shankhumukham, John Martin was in for a ‘giant’ surprise on December 4. At 55, it is a bit early for a fisherman to settle for shallow waters. Seemingly content with life, John bought a Rs 1-lakh seine net and has been a regular at the beach. That day, he and his colleagues were overjoyed to notice an unusually heavy net. “We thought it was a large shoal of bluefin trevally. Everyone started calculating how much money we would make,” he said.

On a closer look, the excitement turned into fear. Stuck in the net was a whale shark. While some of his friends wanted to cut its fins which are in demand overseas, John was determined to release the four-metre-long fish weighing nearly a tonne. The wildlife department and the Wildlife Trust of India soon recognised his effort in whale shark conservation. The latter offered a reward of Rs 10,000 too. But John ended up with a request to this reporter: “I lost my net and my livelihood. You should write about my plight.”

leader quick to hear buzzer

George Poikayil

At the peak of electioneering for LSG polls, UDF convenor M M Hassan said in Kasaragod that LIFE Mission, the LDF government’s housing project, will be scrapped if UDF regains power. The next day, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, who appears to have enrolled for a course in diplomacy, was in the district. During a presser, reporters tried to mat him. “Will the UDF scrap LIFE Mission?” Chennithala took his time and was about to answer when a reporter’s phone buzzed loud, the ringtone akin to the buzzer used by the Speaker in the Assembly. Chennithala latched on to it. “Oh! My time is up. I don’t have to answer that.” The reporters had a laugh. But Chennithala must have had the last laugh.

cough, and BE safe

Ajay Kanth

Political rallies. Protests. Vehicle checks.

And endless complaints. Police personnel are virtually in the line of fire in Covid times. The Central police station — one of the busiest in Kochi — had a few officers testing positive repeatedly. But the most challenging part handling accused persons. A cough, and officers would back off. During a visit to the station, an officer told me: “Now it’s easy for criminals to keep the police at a safe distance. They just have to cough and no officer will dare go near them. When a person is nabbed, he or she starts coughing immediately. It seems Covid has taught them how to handle the police!”

MORE HEAT, LESS FEES

Sovi Vidyadharan

Before virtual classes began, schools affiliated to CBSE and the Council for ISCE hiked fees by up to 65 per cent. When this correspondent contacted a school to verify, the principal gave a sermon on how the hike was inevitable for “quality education” but soon changed tone, realising we would report the daylight loot. Minutes later, a parent said the school sent an SMS deferring the hike. TNIE went ahead with the report. Later, parents were summoned to the principal’s office and warned against speaking to the media. But the hike was scaled down after “negotiations” with parents.

WHEN OLD IS GOLD

Unnikrishnan S

After lockdown curbs were relaxed, a two-wheeler mechanic near this reporter’s house was busy repairing old scooters. After repairing my scooter, he offered a good deal saying the demand for used scooters had shot up, even if their papers were not in order. A quick call to the Regional Transport Officer revealed: “A lot of people are buying such vehicles. Many don’t have licenses either.” “Are you going to be strict?” I asked the RTO. “We aren’t so heartless. We also don’t want the press to give a chance to write about inhuman enforcement during a crisis,” he said.

OFFICER’S TAKE ON TAIL

M S Vidyanandan

It was a routine call to the Kattakkada Police Station a few months ago. An officer replied: “No major crimes today.” After a pause, he continued, “A weird incident has happened. But if you are reporting on it, I will tell you that on one condition.” With curiosity getting the better of me, I promised to take care and waited for the ‘mystery’ to unfold. “A farmer has complained that his cow’s tail was cut by a goon,” he said, detailing the incident.

A bit disappointed by the ‘news’, I sought to know why the officer was so concerned over a seemingly trivial issue. He said, “For heaven’s sake, handle it carefully. The suspect is a petty criminal and does not have any liking for any religion or god. Please do mention that in your report!” As I burst out laughing, he revealed the real reason for his worry. “Over a dozen crimes are reported here every day. The workload is heavy and we cannot handle a communal clash.”

SIGHT FOR SORE EYES, IN THE DARK

Amiya Meethal

On the eve of the LSG polls in Wayanad, photographer T P Sooraj and this reporter were at a tribal hamlet, Kurichiyat, eight km inside the forest. After dinner, around 11 pm, the Mooppan took us to a lush pasture. We looked in the direction Mooppan was pointing to and encountered a stunning sight! Small eyes glittered in the distance. Herds of deer, the bodies of which we could not see in the dark. They were grazing, a common sight in those parts. The night, wilderness, cold and those sparkling eyes set the perfect ambience. Sooraj was like, “Oh, had I brought a tele-lens ...” Well, we could not ‘capture’ the deer then. But the next morning, we entered the forest and found them moving at high speeds with the golden dawn providing a stunning background. CLICKED!

SMART TEACHER, SLEEPING DAD

Sovi Vidyadharan

While this reporter was attempting to gauge children’s response to virtual classes, a source narrated this episode. One fine morning, his nine-year-old son’s teacher thundered: “Who is beside you?” The Class IV student said, “No one, Miss.”

The teacher ordered him to prove it. A 360 degree tab tour showed his mom busy in the kitchen. “Where’s your dad?” the teacher asked. “He is sleeping,” the boy said. And the ‘class’ burst into laughter. The dad was Mr Suggestion in the WhatsApp group on improving online instruction. The teacher was merely ensuring whether he was eavesdropping. Better not to interfere in virtual classes, this correspondent learned.

PRECAUTIONS SAVE THE DAY

Reporting on the Pettimudi landslide tragedy in Munnar was as challenging as the scenes were disturbing. Reaching the spot with great difficulty, fellow reporter P Ramdas, photographer Albin Mathew and myself chose to stay at a place away from the town. But most other scribes were huddled at a hotel in the town. On Day 2, three of the contingent at the hotel tested Covid positive and others were quarantined. Though we were at the accident site, precautions kept us safe from the virus.

Illus: amit bandre, tapas ranjan Design: vinu sebastian