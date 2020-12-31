Carnival of losses

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Homestay owners in Fort Kochi have been suffering losses ever since Covid-19 hit the state in March. Now, to make things worse, Cochin carnival, the biggest annual year-end celebration hosted by the island, has been cancelled amid the Covid fears.

For the travel and hospitality industry, 2020 has been a nightmare. For homestay and hotel owners in Fort Kochi, it was especially worse. The Kochi Muziris Biennale being postponed was bad enough, but now, Cochin Carnival, the biggest year-end fest hosted by the city has also been cancelled. Despite a tough Covid-19 phase that drove many establishments to shut down permanently, the hotel and homestay owners were hopeful of better business during the Christmas and New Year time. However, the cancellation of the carnival which witnesses the participation of around 50,000 people every year, shattered all their plans.

“This New Year, we got only 20 per cent business as compared to the previous year. Normally, all the six rooms in our homestay are booked by this time,” said Joseph Antony, owner of POD Cochin homestay in Njaliparambu. According to him, the cancellation of the carnival has forced many tourists from North India to cancel their tickets last minute. However, on the bright side, Joseph says that recent relaxations in inter-district travel might lead to a rise in enquiries and bookings from Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

The situation is much worse for Vasco homestay located in Fort Kochi. The homestay is yet to reopen, after it was closed nine months ago due to the lockdown. According to Santosh Tom, the owner and district president of Kerala State Homestay and Tourism Society, many homestays in the region remain closed due to the decrease foreign tourists “Many owners are waiting to reopen after the launch of the vaccine, as 90 per cent of the owners who maintain these establishments are elderly. They are at risk,” said Santosh. He added that this year, Fort Kochi has witnessed people from nearby states coming in for day-time visits.

“Tourists used to come in great numbers to witness the burning of Pappanji (effigy of an old man in European attire) on December 31, as part of the Cochin Carnival.The cancellation of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, another major event held in the city also cost us business,” Santosh said. According to him, owners who took bank loans during the period have been hit hard.

“Unlike government employees, we depend solely on the income that we receive from tourists. The government has also not given the homestay owners any relaxations, as we continue to pay corporation tax and renew our licences to evade hefty fines”, added Santosh.

Big hotels see little rush

Kochi: New Year’s Eve is when luxury hotels in the city normally buzz with gala dinners and DJ parties. However, this time around, most of them have gone quiet. According to Krishnan S S R, director of sales, Four points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark, this year’s celebrations are low-key, taking guests’ safety into consideration. “New Year’s Eve parties normally see around 300 guests, which is impossible this year,” said Krishnan. Kochi Marriott Hotel in Edapally has also resorted to family dinners this year.

“Due to limitations over the number of people, those who book first will get the preference,” said a hotel executive. Staycations are yet another trend catching up among city’s big hotels, that offer guests a secluded stay with food and luxury, while being safe from the virus.