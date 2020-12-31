It’s all about the plan!

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The year 2020 has been a challenging for everyone. People faced new realities and problems. Now, it is time to turn over a new leaf. As we wind up the year with new hopes and resolutions, here are a few quirky and thematic calendars that speak of relevant causes, while also highlighting how people channalised their time towards their interests during the lockdown.

Many took up gardening to beat the boredom, thereby finding comfort and company in plants. wAiswarya Sachidev, a Thiruvananthapuram-based fashion designing student and illustrator made the ‘The crazy plant lady’ 2021 calendar, which is a perfect buy for all plant parents out there. “During the lockdown, I noticed that many people turned to gardening to divert their minds from all the negativity. I also noticed that it was mostly women who took up gardening. This prompted me to come up with a calendar linking women and plants,” says Aiswarya.

The calendar not only showcases doodle images of different plant varieties, but also conveys messages about afforestation. The calendars have a note column where plant parents can fill in details about their plants. The calendar is available through the Instagram page ‘a.r.t_folio’.

Meanwhile, doodler Anina Elizabeth Jacob’s ‘Hello 2021’, a desktop calendar, is designed to help kickstart the New Year with snippets of joyful memories and life lessons from 2020’s lockdown blues. Unlike the usual spiral-bound calendars available in the market, this calendar has a unique design aesthetic and comes with a wooden base.

“Every illustration in this calendar is a display of appreciation and gratitude towards the little things in life that we all learnt during the past year. The illustrations also speak of the fortitude that we displayed, such as self-reliance and compassion towards loved ones and the importance of slowing down the pace of one’s life,” says Anina. You can find her work on doodleholicstore on Instagram.