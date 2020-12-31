STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister intervenes to expedite Chottanikkara development project

He assured all support to Gaanasravan and promised to remove roadblocks in implementing the project.

Published: 31st December 2020 04:23 AM

Kadakampally Surendran

Kadakampally Surendran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has intervened to ensure implementation of the Chottanikkara temple city development project utilising the Rs 726-crore donation offered by Gaanasravan, a Karnataka-based businessman. He held talks with the businessman at Chottanikkara on Wednesday and convened a meeting of Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) officials to discuss the project.

He assured all support to Gaanasravan and promised to remove roadblocks in implementing the project.  There have been complaints that the CDB was not keen about the project and was soft pedalling. He said Covid restrictions have led to the delay in approving the project. The CDB will present the memorandum of understanding for Chottanikkara development before the Devaswom Bench of the Kerala High Court for approval immediately after the Christmas vacation. 

The government will oversee the implementation of the project, he said. Project consultant B R Ajith, Adv Santhi Devi, District Collector S Suhas, Devaswom chief commissioner P Venugopal, CDB assistant commissioner N Jyothi, secretary V A Sheeja. Chottanikkara assistant commissioner Biju R Pillai and board members attended the meet. Gaanasravan assured to comply with the conditions proposed by the CDB. The work will start immediately after obtaining approval, he said.

