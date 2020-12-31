STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police yet to identify man who harassed woman sexually in mall

Unfortunately, the same city police have seemingly adopted a laid-back attitude on the complaint of another woman who faced a similar experience at the mall.

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A few hours after an actor took to social media recently and narrated the harrowing experience she faced at the hands of two youngsters at a shopping mall here, the Kochi city police had swung into action, launching an investigation to track down the suspects. Within a few days, the police took the two Malappuram natives into custody based on CCTV camera visuals.

Unfortunately, the same city police have seemingly adopted a laid-back attitude on the complaint of another woman who faced a similar experience at the mall.Four days after a case was registered on the woman’s complaint at Kalamassery police station, the police continue to grope in the dark to find the person who allegedly exposed his private parts to her while she was shopping at a textile shop in the mall.
Other than checking the CCTV camera footage from the mall, the police have done nothing to trace the person. 

“When an actor was insulted in a similar fashion, the Kerala Women’s Commission registered a suo motu case, the DGP issued an order appointing an SP-rank officer to investigate the incident, the CM expressed shock and women progressives preached vociferously on social media. Now, when the same incident happened to a common woman, it is being treated as a normal affair. Even the police have adopted a laid-back attitude,” a person commented on social media. When contacted, the Kalamassery police told TNIE that the investigation was going on in full swing and the accused will be nabbed in a few days.

Comments

