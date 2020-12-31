Power  up with Scene Turbo!

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The sixth edition of Scene Turbo is being streamed live on December 31.

Published: 31st December 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine going up to your playlist every time the wrong song comes on, or waiting for the Spotify ad to go away so you can get back to dancing with your friends on New Year’s Eve! This year’s celebrations may not be the same as the last, but good music is a must-have — the least of the luxuries we can afford this year.

Beat wizards Stalvart John and Shekhar Menon have got your back! To get you through the pandemic blues, they have decided to take their annual New Year blast Scene Turbo online this year. “2020 deserves to be danced out of. The sixth edition of Scene Turbo is being streamed live on December 31.

If you’re partying alone or with your friends, two of the country’s best DJs will handle the music for your night,” says the organisers. Playing in your living rooms from 9.30pm to 11pm is disco dictator, DJ Stalvart John. From 11pm to 12.30am, dance music veteran DJ Sekhar Menon will regale you. 
 You need a password to view the stream and you can buy one at sceneturbo.com. For details, contact 9895880452

