Pragati Academy to connect with HP school on Thursday

She said the students for ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ were selected based on their performance in arts and cultural programmes.

Published: 31st December 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  As part of the Centre’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, students of Pragati Academy, a CBSE-affiliated school in Perumbavoor, will connect with their counterparts at JS Montessori School, Kullu Manali, on Thursday to share culture, tradition and cuisine of Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. “A total of 100 students from Class 9 and 10 from our school will participate virtually from their homes to connect with students of JS Montessori,” said Suchitra Shyjinth, principal of the Pragati Academy. 

