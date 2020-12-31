Pragati Academy to connect with HP school on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the Centre’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, students of Pragati Academy, a CBSE-affiliated school in Perumbavoor, will connect with their counterparts at JS Montessori School, Kullu Manali, on Thursday to share culture, tradition and cuisine of Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. “A total of 100 students from Class 9 and 10 from our school will participate virtually from their homes to connect with students of JS Montessori,” said Suchitra Shyjinth, principal of the Pragati Academy.

She said the students for ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ were selected based on their performance in arts and cultural programmes. “The students of Himachal Pradesh will show our students their traditional dress, their cuisine and local culture while our students will tell them about Kerala’s traditional dress, cuisine and others,” she said.