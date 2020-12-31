Retail formula for wading through Covid-19 storm

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While Covid-19 affected the prospects of many entrepreneurs, some turned their ventures profitable by tweaking the business model. One such success story amid the pandemic blues belongs to Gigi Thomas, the managing director of Kochi-based Sapins Farm Products. The brand focused on corporate customers in the retail sector until the Covid-19 outbreak. The pandemic prompted Sapins to shift focus to retail customers. According to Gigi, the move brought the brand into the limelight, helped it retain growth and improve cash flow and profitability, all at one go— a classic case study for those looking for post-Covid survival strategies.

“We were in the retail market for the past two years but hadn’t taken all of our products there. Foreseeing a lack of business from the corporate sector amid the pandemic situation, the company expanded big-time into retailing by introducing more products— including ghee, paneer, butter and khoa — which were hitherto sold only to corporate customers,” he said.

Interestingly, while foraying into the retail sector, the brand did not depend solely on the retail shops, including modern trade and neighbourhood grocery shops. Rather it launched an app called Food Carriers. Teaming up with a handful of other brands, including ready-to-cook chapati and dosa and idli batter makers, Sapins’ Food Carriers app launched a breakfast home delivery model to more than 150 apartment buildings in Kochi during the peak days of Covid. “At present we have nearly 1,000 active customers on the app,” Gigi said.

Currently, Sapins supplies its dairy products to big and small retail stores in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts. Currently, as part of its revised strategy, 85 per cent of the brand’s sales comes from retail while the Covid-stricken corporate accounts for the rest. “Sapins is confident of achieving this year’s sales target of `25 crore, against `23 crore last year, even when the market, in general, may fall short of such expectations as a result of the Covid wipeouts,” he added.