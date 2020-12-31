‘Streets for people challenge’ by CSML receives good response

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Witnessing active participation from architecture and urban design students across the city, Cochin Smart Mission’s (CSML) ‘streets for people challenge’ has received several design entries to develop pedestrian and child-friendly public places and streets in Kochi. Registration process for entries will conclude on January 1 and registered participants can send their designs till January 10.

The project being implemented in collaboration with GIZ, a German Development Agency has received 26 designs so far. The initiative promoted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA) aims at prompting the public to encourage walking-friendly streets.

CSML has short-listed four major streets, namely Vasco Square, P T Usha Road and the streets long the Eruveli and Kalvathy Canal and Jew Town Road to promote pedestrian-friendly spaces. As part of the initiative, CSML is looking for designs with fair distribution of spaces, safety and comfort of users, sensitivity to local surroundings, environmental stability, activity and shopping areas, interactive spaces and kids zone.

“The winning design will first be tested on the grounds and later implemented after modifications based on-site conditions and other approvals,” said Jafar Malik, CSML CEO.

Who can apply?

Professionals and students in the field of architecture, urban design, planning and other relevant fields can participate in the contest. The registration will close on January 1. Final submission will end on January 10. Winners will be announced on January 17. The first, second and third entrees will get `25,000, `15,000, `10,000 respectively. For others, a certificate for participation shall be given. For registration and details, visit: https://smartnet.niua.org.