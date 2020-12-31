STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for assaulting youth over earlier spat on sanitiser usage

Three persons, who allegedly assaulted a Neendakara native in June owing to a former grudge over a verbal spat they had at a Covid-19 care centre in Aluva, were arrested on Wednesday.

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

According to sources, Edison — who was admitted to the Covid care centre a few months ago after he developed symptoms of the disease — had used a sanitiser bottle kept in their room to clean his hands, ignoring the objection raised by the accused, who were also inmates of the centre. 

According to sources, Edison — who was admitted to the Covid care centre a few months ago after he developed symptoms of the disease — had used a sanitiser bottle kept in their room to clean his hands, ignoring the objection raised by the accused, who were also inmates of the centre.

This  confrontation led to a clash between the youth and the three-member gang. As the latter had been nursing a grudge towards him, they assaulted Edison later in June, when they spotted him at Manappuram in Aluva. A special team of the Aluva East Police led by Inspector of Police Gopakumar K R, constituted to trace the accused, arrested the trio on Wednesday. The accused were produced before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

