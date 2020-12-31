UDF retains district panchayat, continues dominance in other local bodies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UDF, which retained power in the Ernakulam district panchayat, continued its dominance in block and grama panchayats in the district. Of the 14 block panchayats here, UDF won seven while LDF assumed power in six on Wednesday. The elections for the president and vice-president were postponed in Vazhakulam block panchayat. In 82 grama panchayats, UDF representatives were elected to power in 46, while LDF came to power in 30.

Kitex-backed Twenty20 will rule four panchayats – it won in Mazhuvannoor, Kunnathunad and Aikkaranadu while retaining Kizhakkambalam. Elections were not held in Vazhakulam and Vengola grama panchayats.UDF’s Ullas Thomas, who represents Avoly division, was elected the president of the district panchayat by securing 16 votes in the 27-member council.

LDF candidate A S Anilkumar got nine votes. Two Twenty20 members kept away from the election. Shiny George of Congress, who represents Karukutty division, was elected the vice-president by securing 16 votes. Her rival, LDF candidate Sarada Mohan, got nine votes.

The election for the president of Vazhakulam block panchayat was postponed to Thursday owing to the lack of the required number of members for the meeting. In the 15-member block panchayat, LDF has six members, UDF has five while Twenty20 has four.

The Twenty20 members abstained from the election as they have no majority. The UDF too did not take part in the meeting which led to the election getting postponed.In Vazhakulam grama panchayat, the UDF secured majority by winning 11 seats out of 20. However, the president’s post is reserved for a candidate from the SC community and the UDF has no member from the community. Hence, it kept away from the meeting resulting in the postponement of the election here too.In block panchayats, where Twenty 20 opened its account this time, its members abstained from elections owing to the lack of simple majority.

Twenty20 quits, UDF wins in Vadavukode

Kitex-backed Twenty20, which won five seats out of 13 in Vadavukode block panchayat, the same as UDF, kept away from the presidential election resulting in UDF candidate V R Asokan’s election to the post. LDF has got four seats here. “We fought against the two fronts and decided to neither assume power with the support of any of the front nor back anyone,” said Twenty20 founder Sabu Jacob.