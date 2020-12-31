STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

UDF retains district panchayat, continues dominance in other local bodies

The UDF, which retained power in the Ernakulam district panchayat, continued its dominance in block and grama panchayats in the district. 

Published: 31st December 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The UDF, which retained power in the Ernakulam district panchayat, continued its dominance in block and grama panchayats in the district. Of the 14 block panchayats here, UDF won seven while LDF assumed power in six on Wednesday. The elections for the president and vice-president were postponed in Vazhakulam block panchayat. In 82 grama panchayats, UDF representatives were elected to power in 46, while LDF came to power in 30. 

Kitex-backed Twenty20 will rule four panchayats – it won in Mazhuvannoor, Kunnathunad and Aikkaranadu while retaining Kizhakkambalam. Elections were not held in Vazhakulam and Vengola grama panchayats.UDF’s Ullas Thomas, who represents Avoly division, was elected the president of the district panchayat by securing 16 votes in the 27-member council. 

LDF candidate A S Anilkumar got nine votes. Two Twenty20 members kept away from the election. Shiny George of Congress, who represents Karukutty division, was elected the vice-president by securing 16 votes. Her rival, LDF candidate Sarada Mohan, got nine votes.

The election for the president of Vazhakulam block panchayat was postponed to Thursday owing to the lack of the required number of members for the meeting. In the 15-member block panchayat, LDF has six members, UDF has five while Twenty20 has four. 

The Twenty20 members abstained from the election as they have no majority. The UDF too did not take part in the meeting which led to the election getting postponed.In Vazhakulam grama panchayat, the UDF secured majority by winning 11 seats out of 20. However, the president’s post is reserved for a candidate from the SC community and the UDF has no member from the community. Hence, it kept away from the meeting resulting in the postponement of the election here too.In block panchayats, where Twenty 20 opened its account this time, its members abstained from elections owing to the lack of simple majority.

Twenty20 quits, UDF wins in Vadavukode
Kitex-backed Twenty20, which won five seats out of 13 in Vadavukode block panchayat, the same as UDF, kept away from the presidential election resulting in UDF candidate V R Asokan’s election to the post. LDF has got four seats here. “We fought against the two fronts and decided to neither assume power with the support of any of the front nor back anyone,” said Twenty20 founder Sabu Jacob.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDF Local body elections
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp