Kochi: Accused man confesses to killing beauty parlour staffer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chanti Rudra, the accused in the murder of a beauty parlour employee Vijay Sreedhar, confessed to the Infopark police officials that he committed the murder under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Chanti was produced in court on Friday and was remanded in police custody for five days.

Chanti joined the beauty parlour as tattoo artist two days before the murder took place. On the day of the incident, Vijay, Chanti and the owner of the beauty parlour had a get-together at a rented house at Thengode on January 25.

They started drinking and the two employees entered into an argument. The owner of the beauty parlour tried to intervene. "But the argument turned bitter and Vijay asked Chanti to take his bag and leave. Provoked by this, Chanti stabbed Vijay," said A Ananthalal, circle inspector, Metro Police Station.

The police recovered the knife used to commit the crime from a plot near the rented house. Chanti had escaped to his hometown Secunderabad. He came to know about Vijay’s death after watching Malayalam television channels.

Two squads of Kerala police reached Secunderabad and Chanti was arrested after three days of search. The police got the support of the members of Malayali Association in Subhash Nagar to nab the accused. Infopark SI AN Shaju, assistant SI C Anil Kumar and others were part of the probe team.