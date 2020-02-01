Kochi’s neighbours caught in plastic web with inadequate infrastructure for managing existing waste

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When the state government banned single-use plastic from January 1, the aim was to achieve the green dream. However, the absence of adequate infrastructure for managing the existing plastic waste in several local self-government institutions is proving to be a dampener. The nearby local bodies of Kochi city are no different.

Barring Pallippuram panchayat, the civic bodies under Vypeen block panchayat such as Kuzhuppilly, Edavanakkad, Nayarambalam and Njarakkal are having a tough time disposing of the ever-increasing loads of plastic waste.

"Even before the ban on single-use plastic, we were facing problems in handling plastic waste. Now, our collection facility is overloaded making it impossible for us to collect plastic waste from homes," said an official with Njarakkal panchayat.He said the ban on single-use plastic had also put a huge financial burden on the panchayat.

"Workers of agencies are asking Rs 7 for removing per kilogram of waste from our collection facility. This means removing a load of plastic will cost around Rs 21,000. While it was decided to collect Rs 50 per month from the 5,000-odd households in the civic bodies, most families are reluctant to pay. Since the panchayat does not have a separate fund for the purpose, we are forced to source the money from our plan fund. This would take a toll on the civic body’s development activities," he said.

Pallippuram better off

Pallippuram panchayat has set up its own shredding unit with a material collection facility (MCF) and a resource recovery facility (RRF). "We set up the unit with our fund. However, at its present capacity, the unit can only cater to our demands. Hence, we cannot accommodate (the waste from) other panchayats. We are now expanding the facility to store more plastic waste," said Pallippuram panchayat president PK Radhakrishnan.

Unscientific segregation

Experts said scientific measures are not being followed in the segregation process. "In many places, segregation is not being done properly," said Sreelal S, Ernakulam district in-charge of Clean Kerala Company.“Without proper segregation, the waste will not fetch any money to the panchayat,” he added.

Upcoming Clean Kerala shredding units

Maradu municipality

North Paravur block panchayat (Chendamangalam panchayat)

Vadavucode block panchayat (Koothrikka panchayat)

Muvattupuzha block panchayat (Location not finalised)

Clean Kerala godown at Edayar

The process