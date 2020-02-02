Home Cities Kochi

Dip in tax share to hit hard

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac termed the Union budget as Centre’s battle cry against Kerala. “This is the lowest-ever award to the state by the Finance Commission.

RS 4,300 cr will be the net loss to the state, with the reduction in Kerala’s share of Central taxes from 2.5% to 1.9%

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A sharp decline in the state’s share in the divisible pool of Central taxes and disregard to its long-pending demands ranging from an AIIMS to a rubber subsidy scheme will force Kerala to go for additional resource mobilisation. 

As per the 15th Finance Commission’s interim report, the states will get only 41 percent share of the total Central taxes in FY 21, a one percent decline from the current fiscal. Kerala’s share from this has been reduced from the existing 2.5 pc to 1.9 pc. These changes will result in a net loss of around Rs 4,300 crore to the state. Kerala’s share in Central taxes in 2020-21 will be Rs 15,236 crore, as against Rs 17,872 crore in the current fiscal.  

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac termed the Union budget as Centre’s battle cry against Kerala. “This is the lowest-ever award to the state by the Finance Commission. Our genuine demands were given cold shoulder. This budget is a real setback to us,” he told mediapersons here on Saturday.  The state’s wish list to the Centre ahead of the budget got a muted response. The charter of demands included sanctioning of an AIIMS, hike in MGNREGS allocation, assistance for revamping PSUs and infrastructure development projects.

Another cause for worry for Kerala is the announcement that the GST compensation will be paid from the compensation cess alone. “This is against the promise made by the Centre at the time of switching over to the new tax regime. We were told that the Centre would compensate for the fall in cess revenue,” Isaac said. The state’s borrowing limit will also be down in the new fiscal.      

Kerala will also find it difficult to run various social security schemes in the new fiscal. The allocations for old-age pension and women empowerment projects were cut short and that for the National Health Mission is more or less the same. Isaac said the state would explore additional revenue mobilisation to compensate for the drop in Central funds. “We have already prepared the plan for the state budget. It cannot be altered owing to the drop in Central share. Additional resource mobilisation programmes will be announced in the budget,” he said.

