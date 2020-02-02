Home Cities Kochi

KMRL, KSRTC ink pact for feeder service to airport

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Saturday signed an agreement with Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for plying electric buses as part of its feeder service to Cochin Airport. 

Published: 02nd February 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro

Kochi metro. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

The agreement was signed at Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma and Transport Secretary KR Jyothilal. The plan is to operate two electric buses as part of the airport feeder services. Electric buses having a seating capacity of 32 will ply between Aluva metro station and the Cochin International Airport route and other feasible routes. 

 “The feeder service to the airport is part of KMRL’s plans to provide last mile connectivity to commuters. Airport access is key for the people of Kochi. Through this, people living in the city can travel in the metro and board the feeder bus to reach the airport and vice-versa,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma. The air-conditioned buses will be GPS enabled and will have all the modern facilities.

TAGS
Kochi Metro Kochi Airport
