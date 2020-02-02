Konthuruthy colony struggles for existence

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: PN Sasi, a septuagenarian living at Konthuruthy Colony, vividly recalls the time when the Thevara-Perandoor canal flowed freely. But after the construction of the Konthuruthy road by the corporation —which resulted in concrete pipes filling the stretch of the canal — matters took a turn for the worse. And ailments started plaguing those living in the canal’s neighbourhood.

The widespread encroachment of the canal added to the growing troubles. With the district administration weighing in through Operation Breakthrough, Sasi and his neighbours are now awaiting proper rehabilitation. “We have been living here for the past five decades. The canal was over 50m wide in those days. Ever since the blockade of the canal, we have been suffering from many ailments. If the officials ensure our rehabilitation, we are ready to move out,” said Sasi.

Left with few options, residents of the colony on Saturday started an indefinite stir against the move by the district administration. According to them, the problems began in 1974 following the construction of the road above the canal . “Instead of building a bridge, the corporation had demolished the existing foot overbridge and filled the canal. Thereafter, families started encroaching upon the canal. But the eviction move started after a case was filed by an environmentalist before the Kerala High Court. After hearing the parties concerned, the court asked the corporation to submit a detailed plan for canal rejuvenation by

ensuring proper rehabilitation. Though it has submitted a plan for widening the canal, nothing has happened so far,” said T R Devan, a social worker.

Though the district collector, who visited the area on Saturday, directed revenue officials to evict the families, residents are hardly willing to relocate. “Though officials asked us to move to the corporation’s shelter home, we are not ready to do so. The 30-odd families from the area, who had moved to the shelter home, have been scattered across the district. We don’t know whether they even have a home now,” said V S Baiju, another resident.Several of them pointed out that they have proper ID cards and had availed loan by mortgaging the property. And it is the corporation which should be held responsible for the situation, they say. “All of us had requested the corporation numerous times to ensure free flow of water in the canal. Besides, the irrigation department survey is ambiguous. “They have erected the survey stones erratically across the stretch,” said Snehan M P, a resident. However, despite repeated attempts, District Collector S Suhas couldn’t be reached for his comment.

Op Breakthrough makes rapid progress

Kochi: Operation Breakthrough, the ambitious programme to address the issue of waterlogging here, is making rapid progress. Under the watchful eye of District Collector S Suhas, who has set up a special cell at the collectorate for real-time monitoring, the district administration is aiming to complete the first phase of the project by March 31. Until now, nod has been granted for projects worth `9.76 crore. As part of the mission, major water bodies like Perandoor canal, Karakkonam thodu and Punchathodu are being rejuvenated along with the cleaning of various drainages across the city. As many as 202 projects are being undertaken by the district authorities under Operation Breakthrough. Currently, 36 projects which involve renovation of drainages and canals are being implemented. The cleaning work in areas coming under the Railways is executed through the provisions of Disaster Management Act.