Youth’s death: Govt orders probe into KWA lapse

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has appointed the chief engineer of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to conduct a probe into the death of a 23-year-old youth, who was killed in an accident less than two months ago, due to a hole dug by the KWA at Palarivattom in Kochi.

In an order dated January 31, the state government appointed the chief engineer as the enquiry officer to conduct a thorough preliminary enquiry and submit a report. “The enquiry officer shall, inter alia, focus on any negligence and dereliction of duty on the part of Kerala Water Authority officials, alleged lack of co-ordination between different departments, negligence from any other department and to fix responsibility after verification of all connected documents. The enquiry officer shall submit the report within two weeks,” the order said.

The government ordered the probe following allegations that there was negligence and dereliction of duty on the part of KWA and Public Work Department (PWD) authorities in repairing and restoring the road. “As per the magisterial enquiry report submitted by the District Collector, Ernakulam, it is reported that there is serious lapse on the part of KWA officials. Government finds that a preliminary enquiry is required to fix responsibility and to take further action in such a serious case involving loss of life of a youth,” the order said.

It was on December 12 that Koonammavu native Yadhu Lal K L lost balance and fell of his bike, after his bike’s handle hit an iron board placed over a hole dug up by KWA. The hole, which was made about eight months ago after a pipe broke, was kept open since then. Yadhu died on the spot, after he fell on the road and was run over by a lorry. He was working for an online food delivery firm.