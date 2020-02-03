Newborn’s body found in floating bucket in Kochi's Perandoor Canal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a mysterious incident, the body of a newborn was found in a bucket floating through Perandoor Canal near Elamakkara on Sunday. The body was found by the residents of Makkaparambu around 4.30pm, who then informed Elamakkara police.

According to a resident, the bucket was first noticed by a group of children playing nearby.

“One of the children thought there was some metal piece inside the bucket and went to check it. Seeing the body, he thought it was a doll and tried to take it out. On noticing the umbilical cord and the hospital tag on the hand, he realised it was a dead body and immediately informed other residents,” he said.

Police said according to the tag, the delivery happened on January 30.

“We suspect two possibilities. The first is that the baby must have died at the time of birth. It must have been handed over to the family for cremation and they must have left it in a bucket. The second possibility is that the baby would have purposefully been abandoned in the bucket,” said a police officer.

An investigation will be conducted in nearby hospitals to identify the mother.

“It will be easy to trace the mother as we know the date of delivery. Further action will be taken after identification,” said the officer.

The body was moved to Ernakulam General Hospital after the inquest and postmortem will be carried out on Monday.