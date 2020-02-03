Home Cities Kochi

Newborn’s body found in floating bucket in Kochi's Perandoor Canal

According to a resident, the bucket was first noticed by a group of children playing nearby.

Published: 03rd February 2020 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a mysterious incident, the body of a newborn was found in a bucket floating through Perandoor Canal near Elamakkara on Sunday. The body was found by the residents of Makkaparambu around 4.30pm, who then informed Elamakkara police.

According to a resident, the bucket was first noticed by a group of children playing nearby.

“One of the children thought there was some metal piece inside the bucket and went to check it. Seeing the body, he thought it was a doll and tried to take it out. On noticing the umbilical cord and the hospital tag on the hand, he realised it was a dead body and immediately informed other residents,” he said.

Police said according to the tag, the delivery happened on January 30.

“We suspect two possibilities. The first is that the baby must have died at the time of birth. It must have been handed over to the family for cremation and they must have left it in a bucket. The second possibility is that the baby would have purposefully been abandoned in the bucket,” said a police officer.

An investigation will be conducted in nearby hospitals to identify the mother.

“It will be easy to trace the mother as we know the date of delivery. Further action will be taken after identification,” said the officer.

The body was moved to Ernakulam General Hospital after the inquest and postmortem will be carried out on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp