Pocso case accused held for theft in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A wanted criminal in a case related to molestation of a minor girl in Wayanad landed in police net here on charges of theft on Saturday night.

Anees, 30, of Panamaram, in Wayanad district, was on the run evading police arrest after the Additional District Sessions Court, Kalpetta, declared him a wanted criminal in a case registered by Vellamunda police in 2019.

He was accused of molesting a minor girl and a case was registered under the Pocso Act.

“The accused had stolen a bag containing a mobile phone and money from a van parked in Ernakulam market on Saturday night. Following the complaint of the van owner, the police tracked downAnees with the bag,” said a police officer. Further inquiry revealed his antecedents.

Anees was staying in Aluva and was doing various daily wage jobs after escaping from Wayanad.

He used to stay at various places and was involved in peddling drugs and thefts. Anees was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.