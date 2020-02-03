Home Cities Kochi

Shifting of concrete debris from Maradu site resumes

Prompt Enterprises, an Aluva-based agency tasked with the work, has shifted 25 per cent of the total concrete debris from Holy Faith H2O and Alfa Serene Apartment sites.

Demolition of Alfa Serene at Maradu

Demolition of Alfa Serene at Maradu (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the second phase of removing the concrete debris from the implosion site of Maradu highrises began on Saturday night, the officials are on their toes to complete the process within the 70-day deadline given by the apex court.  

Workers started collecting the concrete debris that fell into the backwaters when Alfa Serene twin towers were demolished, on Sunday using three earthmovers. According to workers, it will take almost a week to complete the process.    

“We have cleared around 25 per cent of the rubble. Much of the remaining debris is unsegregated. We have shifted the remaining loads of rubble to ease the segregation work of the contractors. We are letting the firm to accumulate the segregated waste to get enough materials to shift. The shifting will continue on Monday and Tuesday nights,” said Achyuth Joseph, partner, Prompt Enterprises.

Meanwhile, Rubble Master 80, the equipment to manage the rubble, will be transported to the site in the coming week.

“We are awaiting the ‘magnetic separator,’ a component of Rubble Master to be brought to Kochi. The process of getting approval from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for operting the equipment is underway,” he said.

Residents to return soon

A few residents living near Alfa Serene twin towers who have shifted to rented houses prior to the final demolition on January 11 have decided to return to their homes in the coming week.

“We have cleaned our houses after electricity was restored in the area. Due to the expected dust outbreak during the segregation work, we had stayed away for a few more days,” said Harishchandrasai K R, a resident.

However, the residents are not happy with the post-demolition approach of the officials.

“As per the promise, the officials should have conducted a structural audit to check the post-demolition damage by this time. But none has visited us so far,” he said.

A total of six families have moved to rented houses for three months in connection with the razing of the towers.

Comments

