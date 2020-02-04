Home Cities Kochi

A dream-come-true moment 

A group of 101 Kudumbashree members from the district will take a flight from Kochi to Bengaluru on Tuesday, a realisation of one of their dreams for long.

Published: 04th February 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of 101 Kudumbashree members from the district will take a flight from Kochi to Bengaluru on Tuesday, a realisation of one of their dreams for long. The journey which was  planned last year did not materialise following the heavy rains and flooding. 

However, the flight journey has drawn flak from various corners as the expense for the trip is met using the Community Development Society (CDS) funds set up for the functioning of Ayalkootams, self-help groups and other  Kudumbashree missions. Last year, a sum of `3,000 was allocated per person for a flight trip from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram, to attend the Kudumbashree annual meet. However, the trip was cancelled and the members could not realise their dream.

Following this, Kudumbashree District Mission  decided to reschedule the trip to Bengaluru using the same fund. “The group will reach Bengaluru by flight from Kochi on Tuesday. From here, they will be taken by bus to Mysuru,” said Geevargheese T P, Kudumbashree District Mission co-ordinator.The initiative to fly Kudumbashree members was sanctioned following the request of CDS convenor Vishalam Babu.

