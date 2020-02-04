Chasing country roads

Shevlin Sebastian By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Louise France and Nick Fulford have been at Daisy’s wheels for quite a while now. The massive bus/truck, that has been travelling all over India with 18 passengers from countries like Australia, UK, America, Switzerland, Portugal, and France has many stories to narrate.Both Louise and Nick work for the UK-based travel company called ‘Dragoman’. “It is an Arabic word for guide. They used to guide people through the ancient Silk Route (which connected India and China with Europe) especially through the deserts,” he says, about the meaning of the brand name.

The company began in 1981 and managed to stay relevant by evolving according to the times. The team has taken people on extremely long road trips, like from London to Kathmandu. People stay in tents and enjoy a campfire. But today, the trips are much shorter and guests prefer to stay in air-conditioned hotels and lodges. Louis and Nick were recently visiting Kochi during their all India trip with the 18-member gang. Their journey began on December 8 from Kathmandu. The group spent two weeks travelling around Nepal. In India, they visited Varanasi, Khajuraho, Agra, Jaipur, Mumbai, Goa and Hampi before entering Wayanad for a tea plantation tour.

While Nick also doubles up as a mechanic, Louise is the team leader. But what catches the eye is the truck, which is as tall as the ceiling of a house. “There is enough space to fit 24 passengers. Behind the seats are two tables where people can sit around and read newspapers or play cards. There is a refrigerator as well as a library. Passengers can move around a bit. But we have no toilet facilities,” she says.

Under the truck, is a water storage tank which can carry 200 litres. When the truck travels off-road, the group sets up tents and stay in the woods. They sit around and enjoy campfires at night. “We usually do this in deserted areas,” says Nick. Louise is all praise for India’s diversity and how each state offers something different for travellers. “That is the beauty of India. Everything from climate, food and clothes change from place to place,” she says. But Nick usually gets little time to enjoy the view and culture, as he has to keep his eyes fixed on the road. “Unlike in Europe, there is a lot of traffic and vehicles here that we are not used to—like tuk-tuks, carts, cows and dogs. There are a lot of things happening on the road all the time. You cannot afford to lose concentration.” he says.

Of all the lessons the road has taught them, the most important lesson is that owning too many things doesn’t make one happy. “In the west, we take many things for granted. Our lives are easy and blessed. People work hard and regardless of what the earn, they seem to be loving life. This taught me that happiness lies within.” says Louise.

As for Nick, patience was his lesson. “That is the only way you can drive well. People always try to help when you are in need. But sometimes, they lack the skill. I have learned the need to stay calm,” he says.

The duo loves the energy of Indian streets. They talk about how they barely get to see this energy in Europe, as people spend their days in buildings or factories and rarely on the streets. “It has been a unique experience so far,” says Louise. The group will also be visiting Alleppey and Varkala before heading to Kanyakumari.