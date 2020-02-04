Home Cities Kochi

Control room opened in Collectorate

The government had also formed teams led by doctors to spread awareness on the infection. The District Information Officer has also initiated social media campaigns.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health authorities on Monday shifted the district control room, set up to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection, from Ernakulam District Medical Office to the Collectorate in Kakkanand for better coordination between various departments. The 24-hour control room was opened in the district on January 30.

As many as 36 persons were home quarantined on Monday. Till Monday, 297 persons from the district were found to have visited the coronavirus-affected areas. Of them, 280 have been home quarantined while 17 were sent to hospitals for observation. Among them, 12 are still in hospitals.   Among those on the observation list, the blood sample test of seven reported negative.

However, they would be discharged only after the second phase of the examination. The test results of remaining five are awaited.  

According to theauthorities, the health condition of all patients under observation is satisfactory. Control room number - 04842368802

