Expert explains

Q1. I would like to know if the Patta of a property purchased in the year 1997 and taxes paid promptly till 2018 can be cancelled.

Published: 04th February 2020 07:00 AM

By Justice K Chandru
— RA Logachander, Chennai

— RA Logachander, Chennai

You must remember Patta is not a title to the property. If the existing Patta is cancelled without notice, you can challenge the same by way of appeal. The appellate authority is the RDO and the reviewing authority is the DRO.

Q2.  The NCDRC Circuit Court Bench at its sitting in Chennai last year awarded me a sum of `7 lakh in a case as early as 2014. The appellant has deposited half the amount with the SCDRC while going for appeal. The FD matures in early February. Despite five hearings, the payment has been delayed for no reason. How can I get my money?
                                                        —TV Ramamurthy, Chennai

If they file an appeal against the order of NCDRC before Supreme Court, you can file a caveat through a lawyer and oppose the admission. Many times the Special Leave Petitions are dismissed at the admission stage itself. In case they order notice, you can seek for interim relief for withdrawing the deposited amount or else you can ask the court to reinvest the amount by renewing the FD.

