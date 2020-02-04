Home Cities Kochi

Kerala 2020: Grooming contests begin

The evaluation is being done, based on six factors that include dexterity in use of tools and pleasing client dealing.

Published: 04th February 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many good job opportunities await trained hairdressers and beauty therapists within the country and abroad, competitors at the ongoing India Skills Kerala 2020 are leaving no stone unturned.
The competitions in beauty therapy and hairdressing were held on Monday, as the zonal competitions of India Skills Kerala 2020, being organised by Industrial Training Department and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (both under the State Labour and Skills Department), reached the final lap.

The contests were also held in different modules of beauty therapy such a facial treatment, manicure, nail art and party make-up. The evaluation is being done, based on six factors that include dexterity in use of tools and pleasing client dealing.

The hairdressing competition covered activities such as hair-conditioning and hair-styling. There is also a question-answer segment, which carries separate marks. The winners of the zonal contests can take part in the grand finale of India Skill Kerala 2020, to be held in Kozhikode from February 22 to 24.

